Intel Core i7 9700T
Core i7 9700T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11011
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4713
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|232 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2