Intel Core i7 9700T

Core i7 9700T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11011
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4713

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 232 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700T
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Multiplier 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

