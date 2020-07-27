Intel Core i9 10850K
Core i9 10850K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10136
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i9 10850K and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT