Intel Core i9 10885H

Core i9 10885H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 10885H in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16553
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7284

Specifications

Core i9 10885H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H
Model number i9-10885H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

