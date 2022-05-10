Home > Core i9 12950HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 12950HX

Core i9 12950HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).

Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 12950HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1851
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15931

Specifications

Core i9 12950HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 10, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-12950HX
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

