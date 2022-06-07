Intel Core i9 12950HX vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 15 vs 55 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +12%
1926
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +163%
22789
8674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1850
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +50%
15864
10577
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|-
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
