Intel Core i9 13900H
Core i9 13900H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14198
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28