Intel Core i9 13905H

  • Cores: 14
  • L3 cache: 24MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 115 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i9 13905H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1792 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU).
Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 13905H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1924
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14509
Specifications

Core i9 13905H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13905H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14
Total Threads 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1792
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13905H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

