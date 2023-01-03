Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13905H or Core i9 13900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13905H vs i9 13900HX

Intel Core i9 13905H
VS
Intel Core i9 13900HX
Intel Core i9 13905H
Intel Core i9 13900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13905H with 14-cores against the 2.2 GHz i9 13900HX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13905H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900HX and 13905H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1848 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H
19648
Core i9 13900HX +43%
28117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H
14649
Core i9 13900HX +43%
20966
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13905H and i9 13900HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13905H i9-13900HX
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 16
E-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 24
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 22x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1792 BGA-1964
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13905H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13905H official page Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900HX or i9 13905H?
Promotion
