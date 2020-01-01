Home > Core i9 9880H: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9880H

Core i9 9880H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 9880H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737

Specifications

Core i9 9880H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 556 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9880H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Multiplier 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

