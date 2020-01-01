Intel Core i9 9880H
Core i9 9880H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|556 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 10850H and i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 10875H and i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i9 9880H
- Intel Core i9 10980HK and i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i9 9880H