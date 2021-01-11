Home > Pentium Silver N6005: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Silver N6005

Intel Pentium Silver N6005

Pentium Silver N6005 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
299
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2104

Specifications

Pentium Silver N6005 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 11, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake
Model number N6005
Socket BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Multiplier 20x
L2 Cache 378K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver N5000
2. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver N5030
3. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver J5040
4. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver N6000

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Silver N6005? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский