Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (111.3 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm

12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~62.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 26.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 922:1 - sRGB color space 57.4% - Adobe RGB profile 39.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.5% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 Spin 14 250 nits Aspire 5 (A514-55) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 343 grams 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Aspire 5 Spin 14 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A514-55) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.