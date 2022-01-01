Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A514-55): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.6%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm (14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A514-55).
Performance
47
Gaming
26
Display
38
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
82
NanoReview Score
46
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.6%
Side bezels 26.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3832
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5549

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

