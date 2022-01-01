Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.6%

~62.6% Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm (14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A514-55). Performance 47 Gaming 26 Display 38 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 69 Case 82 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.6% Side bezels 26.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 260 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3832 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5549

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes