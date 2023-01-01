Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm

14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~68.7% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 155° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 60.6 dB 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Nitro 5 AN515-58 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1710:1 sRGB color space 100% 61% Adobe RGB profile - 43.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 44.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 AN515-58 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 180 / 230 / 280 W Weight of AC adapter 1042 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) +33% 9.5 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-58 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB 77 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

