67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) and Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~68.7%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 155°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 60.6 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Nitro 5 AN515-58
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1710:1
sRGB color space 100% 61%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 44.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 180 / 230 / 280 W
Weight of AC adapter 1042 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 77 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

