Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm

14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~67.6% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 62.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) +33% 400 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) 9.2 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) +50% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.