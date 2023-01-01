Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) and Helios 300 (PH315-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches		 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~67.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 62.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

