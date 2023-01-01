Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
  • Dimensions: 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm (14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71).
Performance
85
Gaming
70
Display
54
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Portability
48
NanoReview Score
66

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches
Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14386
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19309
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

