Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
VS
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Review

Evaluation of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 300 mm (11.81 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~76.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

