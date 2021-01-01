Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|300 mm (11.81 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~76.5%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +46%
3630
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
