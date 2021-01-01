Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%

~77% Dimensions: 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm (11.81" x 9.25" x 0.59")

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Width 300 mm (11.81 inches) Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) Area 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100%

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2