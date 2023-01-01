You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~84.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 3456 x 2234 3024 x 1964 Size 16.2 inches 14.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 254 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 25700:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 140 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 30 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 76 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +31% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 4x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.