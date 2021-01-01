Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Pro 15 (2018)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 697-951% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- 15% sharper screen – 254 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1333:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|140 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +137%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|192
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.7 mm
|Size
|-
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
