ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1168
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G15 G513 +65%
7271
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G15 G513 +82%
3847
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
