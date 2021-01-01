ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm (13.94" x 10.2" x 1.07")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery: - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G15 G513. Performance 92 Gaming 59 Display 56 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 69 Case 56 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Width 354 mm (13.94 inches) Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 47.3%

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 150 / 240 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1160 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7026 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 472 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3847

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB