ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
- Dimensions: 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm (13.94" x 10.2" x 1.07")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
69
Case
56
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes