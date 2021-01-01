ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +85%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +120%
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
