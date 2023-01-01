Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G18 or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G18 vs Strix G17 (2023)

Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G18 and Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G18
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 16
Threads 24 32
L3 Cache 30 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G18
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +29%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

