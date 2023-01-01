Asus ROG Strix G18 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%

~80.1% Dimensions: 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm (15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery: - 64 Wh 90 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G18. Performance 83 Gaming 54 Display 49 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 50 NanoReview Score 60

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G18

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 18 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1985 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 16269 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes