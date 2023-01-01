Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 (2023): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G17 (2023).
Performance
94
Gaming
70
Display
53
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
53
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 32
L3 Cache 64 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18607
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1988
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26850
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

