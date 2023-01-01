Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G17 (2023). Performance 94 Gaming 70 Display 53 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 79 Case 53 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 16 Threads 32 L3 Cache 64 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2023 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 18607 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1988 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 26850

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes