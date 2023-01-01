Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

77 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 18
vs
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~62.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +263%
24.7 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
