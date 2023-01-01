Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (135.3 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14198
16686
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +188%
19.6 TFLOPS
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.8 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
