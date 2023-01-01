Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.9%

~62.9% Dimensions: 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm (15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU: - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023. Performance 87 Gaming 53 Display 69 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 49 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.9% Side bezels 27.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2008 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 16604 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes