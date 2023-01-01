Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 18 or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 vs Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

77 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 18
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
2. MSI Raider GE77 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
7. MSI Raider GE77 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
8. Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
9. Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix SCAR 18 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский