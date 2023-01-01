Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) vs Strix SCAR 16

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (144.9 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
500 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 16 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 64 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
