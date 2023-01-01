You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (144.9 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

