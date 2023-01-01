Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023). Performance 96 Gaming 96 Display 62 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 50 NanoReview Score 74

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 16 Threads 32 L3 Cache 64 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2067 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 18511 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2003 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 27404 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes