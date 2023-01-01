Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1030:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 741 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
