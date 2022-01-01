Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
- Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
83
Gaming
79
Display
69
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
77
NanoReview Score
76
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes