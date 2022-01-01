Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022).
Performance
83
Gaming
79
Display
69
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
77
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

