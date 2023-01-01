You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 7 ms 4 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 250 nits TUF Dash F15 (2022) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 / 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 655 grams 477 / 599 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2023) +37% 9.2 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.