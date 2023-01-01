Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2023): full specs and tests

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm (13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming F15 (2023).
Performance
77
Gaming
69
Display
51
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
65
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 655 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1798
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16749
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

