Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

54 out of 100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
LOQ 15IRH8 +20%
300 nits
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 130 / 170 / 230 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 655 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

