Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +20%
300 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

