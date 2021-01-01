ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Launched: November 2020

November 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%

~79.5% Dimensions: 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm (14.13" x 9.25" x 0.7")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook 15 X513 (K513). Performance 61 Gaming 32 Display 38 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 67 Case 82 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Max. ram size 16 GB