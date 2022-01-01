Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Swift 3 (SF314-71) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches		 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 13414:1
sRGB color space - 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) and Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
