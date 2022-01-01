You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.8% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 40.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 13414:1 sRGB color space - 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF314-71) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.