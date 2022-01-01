Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF314-71): full specs and tests

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
  • Dimensions: 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-71).
Performance
69
Gaming
34
Display
82
Battery Life
50
Connectivity
74
Case
89
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8803

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

