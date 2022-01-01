Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
- Dimensions: 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8803
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes