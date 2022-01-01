Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%

~84.8% Dimensions: 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm (12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-71). Performance 69 Gaming 34 Display 82 Battery Life 50 Connectivity 74 Case 89 NanoReview Score 61

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100%

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1592 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8631 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1552 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8803

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 GPU performance 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No