Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~81.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
