Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400)
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.1%
- Dimensions: 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm (12.25" x 8.35" x 0.67")
Review
Performance
65
Gaming
47
Display
71
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
76
Case
91
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|Height
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1300
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4770
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes