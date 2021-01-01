Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400): full specs and tests

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400)

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400)
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.1%
  • Dimensions: 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm (12.25" x 8.35" x 0.67")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400).
Performance
65
Gaming
47
Display
71
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
76
Case
91
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Purple
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1300
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4770

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

