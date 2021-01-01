ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 100 against 92 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 282 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +127% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 90-110 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 5120 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +177% 14.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 77.9 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.