Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 100 against 92 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 712 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-110 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
2. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
3. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
4. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
5. Inspiron 15 7506 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. XPS 17 9710 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский