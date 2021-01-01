ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.8%

~74.8% Dimensions: 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm (14.17" x 9.81" x 0.96")

RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582. Performance 95 Gaming 92 Display 79 Battery Life 71 Connectivity 76 Case 59 NanoReview Score 78

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches) Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 97% Max. brightness 440 nits

Battery Capacity 92 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 10980HK Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1292 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7519 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 488 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3693

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 5120 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB