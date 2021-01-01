Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm (14.17" x 9.81" x 0.96")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582.
Performance
95
Gaming
92
Display
79
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
76
Case
59
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 97%
Max. brightness
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.3 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3693

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

