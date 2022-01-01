ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- 99% sharper screen – 282 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 922% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 139 square inches)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~764.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|0.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1