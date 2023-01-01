Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m18 vs Alienware m16
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (165.7 vs 203.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight - 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~69.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 4

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m18
300 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m18 +2%
15579
Alienware m16
15343
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware m18
8.6 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

