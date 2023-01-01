Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware X16 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware X16 vs Alienware m16

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware X16
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware X16 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware X16
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 4

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware X16
300 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware X16
10678
Alienware m16 +44%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware X16 +7%
9.2 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
