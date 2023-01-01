Dell Alienware m18
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.6%
- Dimensions: 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm (16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Dimensions
|410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
|Area
|1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|PPI
|126 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15503
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
8.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes