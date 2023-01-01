Dell Alienware m18 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.6%

~71.6% Dimensions: 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm (16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m18. Performance 84 Gaming 58 Display 49 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 88 Case 39 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m18

Case Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 4

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 18 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz PPI 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 300 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1971 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 15503 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes