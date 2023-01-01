Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m18

Dell Alienware m18
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.6%
  • Dimensions: 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm (16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m18.
Performance
84
Gaming
58
Display
49
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
88
Case
39
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m18

Case

Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 18 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz
PPI 126 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15503
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

