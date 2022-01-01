Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Dell Alienware x14
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.5 vs 131 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware x14
400 nits
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 130 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Alienware x14 +23%
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

