Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
  • Dimensions: 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm (11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022).
Performance
78
Gaming
60
Display
60
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
100
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 35 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9447
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1622
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14009

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Book 13 (2020)
2. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and ROG Flow X13 GV301
4. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Surface Pro 8
6. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский