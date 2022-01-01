Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
- Dimensions: 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm (11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches)
Review
Performance
78
Gaming
60
Display
60
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
100
NanoReview Score
65
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
|Area
|616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9447
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1622
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14009
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes